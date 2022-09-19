Bear Grylls and Sandra Oh among celebrities at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

A host of famous faces attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Bear Grylls, who was made an OBE by the Queen in 2019, wore a morning suit to the funeral as he represented the Scouts.

In a tweet, the Scouts said: “Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Adventurer Bear Grylls was among the first guests to arrive at Queen Elizabeth II 's funeral today as the late monarch was laid to resthttps://t.co/eqDvM3ygKJ — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) September 19, 2022

Actress Sandra Oh, who is best known for her roles in Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, also attended the funeral as part of the Canadian delegation as a member of the Order of Canada.

Sophie Winkleman, who is known for her role in the comedy series Peep Show, also attended the funeral.

The actress is a member of the Royal family as she is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

Sandra Oh has arrived at the Queens funeral today. pic.twitter.com/k7qSxH7cfv — Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh News (@KillingEveNews) September 19, 2022

Spotted: Big Suze at the Queen's funeralhttps://t.co/dyvPdEuGOp — Liv Clarke (@liv_clarke_) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

Following her death, her eldest son Prince Charles ascended to the throne, gaining the new title of King Charles III.

Charles appeared visibly emotional at the funeral this morning, as he filled up with tears while ‘God Save The King’ played in the church.