Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

BBC’s Match of the Day thrown into chaos as pundits boycott the show in ‘solidarity’ with Gary Lineker

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

BBC’s Match of the Day has been thrown into chaos.

Pundits have boycotted the show in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker, after he was asked to step back from presenting.

The decision to ask Gary to step away from the show were made during talks over his criticism of government asylum policy.

BBC said it considered Gary’s “recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines”, adding that it had been “decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

Match of the Day commentators Steve Wilson, Conor McNamara, Robyn Cowen and Steven Wyeth shared a joint statement, in which they said they “do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme” on Saturday.

It read: “We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do”, adding that alternative commentary was available to be used on the show.

It has been reported that football legends Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ian Wright have also pulled out of Saturday’s show.

In response to the pundits’ boycott, BBC said it would air the fan-favourite TV show “without studio presentation or punditry” and instead “focus on match action”.

A spokesperson for BBC later said: “Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.”

“We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us