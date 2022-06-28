BBC podcast host and campaigner Deborah James dies aged 40

Deborah James has sadly died aged 40, after being diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer.

The You, Me and The Big C podcast host moved into end-of-life hospice care at home last month, and raised over £6.7m so far for The Bowelbabe Fund.

The heartbreaking news of her passing was shared by her family on Instagram this evening.

They wrote: “Dame Deborah James. We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.”

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.”

They continued: “We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund.”

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.”

And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’ x”