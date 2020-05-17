BBC ‘desperate’ to make a second series of hit show Normal People

It’s become a worldwide success, with celeb fans like James Corden and Kourtney Kardashian – and now BBC bosses are hoping to make a second series of Normal People.

The Sally Rooney adaptation has taken the world by storm, with Connell and Marianne’s love story stealing the hearts of viewers everywhere.

Now, according to the Mirror, producers are “desperate” to bring out a second season, despite the first series based on Sally’s book, which has no sequel.

Given that Sally herself co-wrote the sequel, the BBC are hoping she will continue their love story.

“The BBC are desperate to get going on series two. The viewing numbers are huge and they want more of the same,” an insider told the publication.

“They want to strike while the iron is hot and get working on the series as soon as possible.

“Their hope is to roll out the series in a similar time frame to Killing Eve. But it all depends on if they can get Sally Rooney on board.

And the show’s executive producer, and director, Lenny Abrahamson has said he would love to shoot a series where the characters would be 10 years older.

“I have a fantasy of doing a kind of 10-year… you know, seeing where they are in 10 years’ time sort of thing. It’d be good,” he admitted.

But in the meantime, the BBC is adapting ­Sally’s debut novel Conversations with Friends as a television series, with Lenny on board once again.

It follows college students Frances and Bobbi in Dublin as they forge a strange and unexpected connection with married couple Melissa and Nick.

