BBC cancel Top Gear after horror Freddie Flintoff crash

BBC have officially cancelled Top Gear after Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was involved in a horror car crash while filming.

The incident occurred at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey last December.

At the time, it was reported at the time that the former professional cricketer’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, it has been reported that the 44-year-old was left “psychologically traumatised” by the incident.

Following an investigation into the incident, the BBC have issued an apology to Freddie and revealed the future of Top Gear.

A spokesperson said: “Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34.”

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

In a statement, the BBC said: “We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

It comes after a source close to the TV personality said he may be prepared to step away from his role in the show.

They said: “He was making a good recovery physically following the crash, but the psychological impact was less clear.”

The father-of-four began co-hosting Top Gear in October 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Freddie was involved in a minor car accident in February 2019, when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, the presenter crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire; however, he walked away from that incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks; he returned to the show the following year.