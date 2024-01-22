BBC bosses lining up big names for ‘celebrity version’ of The Traitors

BBC bosses are reportedly lining up big names for a “celebrity version” of The Traitors.

Following the success of the first two series, producers are said to be working on a star-studded version of the programme.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world.”

“But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.

“Rumours of a celebrity series have naturally swirled since The Traitors launched in 2022 and the show became an instant hit — but they have been unfounded ­gossip until now.”

“The BBC wanted to establish the ‘civilian’ version of the show before considering a celeb spin-off. The fact that the first two series have proved such a success has ­convinced them that now is the right time,” the source continued.

“They’re shooting for the stars too, because they don’t see why they can’t attract the same calibre of people that currently sign up for Strictly and I’m A Celebrity.”

According to the outlet, the names already in the mix include Wagatha Christie rivals Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

The current series, which is hosted by Claudia Winkelman, will come to an end this Friday.

The Traitors kicked off earlier this month with 22 new players heading for the Scottish Highlands to compete in the ultimate game of backstabbing and deceit, with contestants split into two categories: Traitors and Faithfuls.

The Faithfuls try to fish out the Traitors amongst them to banish them and win the prize money, while the Traitors aim to murder the Faithfuls to steal the cash.

The cash prize at the end of the series is an eye-watering £120,000.