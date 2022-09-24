BBC announce the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples’ first dance routines

BBC have announced the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples’ first dance routines.

The popular BBC series kicked off on Friday night, with a pre-recorded launch episode that saw 15 celebrities being paired with their pro dancers.

All 15 couples will take to the dancefloor tonight, to show off their skills in a bid to make a good first impression on both the audience and the judges.

Three couples are set to dance the upbeat Cha Cha, which is of Cuban origin.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will dance to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will dance to Dance by DNCE, and Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice will dance to I’m Your Man by Wham!

Two couples will dance the Tango, which originated along the natural border between Argentina and Uruguay.

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington will dance to Voulez-Vous by ABBA, meanwhile Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance to Go West by Village People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

Three couples are set to dance the fan-favourite Jive, which originated in the United States.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance to Yes by Merry Clayton, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will dance to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin, and James Bye and Amy Dowden will dance to What I Like About You by The Romantics.

There will be two couples taking the Samba to the dancefloor on Saturday night.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will dance to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne-Marie and Little Mix, while Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera ft. Redman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayde Adams (@msjaydeadams)

Two couples will dance the American Smooth, which is consists of four different dance styles: the Waltz, Tango, Foxtrot and Viennese Waltz.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance to Falling by Harry Styles, while Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will dance to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

Two more couples will dance the lively and fun Quickstep.

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova will dance to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band, while Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will dance to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mattgoss

The final couple, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal are set to take the Foxtrot to the dancefloor on Saturday night.

They will dance to Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Read more about the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)