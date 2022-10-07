BBC announce host city for Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The BBC have confirmed that Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In July, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the United Kingdom would host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, after Sam Ryder came runner-up in the 2022 contest.

The news came after the EBU’s June announcement which stated that the 2022 winners Ukraine could not host next year’s song contest due to the ongoing war in the country.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “While we came up against stiff competition from Glasgow, who deserve more than the nil points they have received on this occasion, nowhere is more experienced or qualified, and nowhere throws a party quite like we do.”

“We want to put on a show that Ukraine would be proud of, and we have been working closely with Liverpool’s sister city of Odesa to ensure that this is their event as much as our own.”

“Now the hard work begins. Putting on a show that will give millions a night they will never forget in one of the most turbulent and trying years for our continent is no mean feat.”

Liverpool will host #Eurovision 2023 on behalf of Ukraine…and it’s gonna be proper boss 👍 🇬🇧🇺🇦 Find out all about Liverpool 2023 right here: https://t.co/a1zGojGfbr pic.twitter.com/hCrSYkMAsO — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) October 7, 2022

“If anywhere is capable of it, it is the Liverpool City Region, with a little help from our friends in Ukraine,” he continued.

2023 will mark the ninth time the UK has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in its 67-year-history – more than any other country.

The semi-finals will be held on May 9 and 11, while the final will be held on Saturday, May 13.