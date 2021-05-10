Baz Ashmawy shares his delight as mum Nancy receives her Covid-19 jab

Baz Ashmawy has revealed his mum Nancy received her Covid-19 jab.

The Irish presenter shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, posing alongside his 78-year-old mother in a sweet snap.

He wrote: “Her highness is back👑 Get the triangular sandwiches and gingernuts ready! 1 VACCINATED Mammy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baz Ashmawy (@bashmawy)

“Big love to you and your families. #normality #family,” Baz added.

RTÉ presenter Nuala Carey commented on the post: “Congratulations Nancy ❤️ & keep using the F word ! I’m really enjoying your BOI ads #howdareyou #hesnotmyson 😂”

Another follower wrote: “Nancy looks amazing 😍 Delighted she’s vaccinated and good to go!!”

Baz previously admitted lockdown was “very hard” on him and Nancy – who starred alongside him in the popular show 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 46-year-old said: “I didn’t really get to see her the first time round and it was very hard. What we did was I’d go up and sit on the wall and she’d stay in the porch and chat like that.”

“I’m very tactile person, I usually have my mother in some sort of headlock. If I had to go back to not being able to see my mam I think my heart would break,” he admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baz Ashmawy (@bashmawy)

