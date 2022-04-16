Baz Ashmawy shares emotional moment his kids reunited with their granny Nancy after months apart

Baz Ashmawy has shared the emotional moment his kids reunited with their grandmother Nancy, after spending over six months apart.

The TV presenter’s mother, who starred alongside him in 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, had been living in Gran Canaria since October to “stay safe”.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Baz posted a photo of Nancy hugging his daughters Hanna, 12, and Mahy, 8, who were in floods of tears.

The DIY SOS star captioned the post: “My mum had been away, staying safe in Gran Canaria with her pals since October.”

“We were all so glad she’s been happy and safe. She just came back and surprised the girls. Amazing emotions for everyone.”

“I saw how it’s been a really s*** and weird few years. It’s okay to not feel fully back to normal yet. I feel taking it slow is okay.”

“I always try remember family and friends are everything,” he continued. “Relationships are the antidote to the isolation we’ve all been poisoned with.”

“Sometimes I just close my eyes and feel so grateful. I can see and hold all the people that matter to me.”

Concluding his post, Baz added: “Have a great Easter with your family and friends.”

“It’s a nice excuse to see or ring someone you haven’t seen in a while… have a really Happy Easter with your family, friends and most importantly yourself.”

Baz is father to two daughters Hanna and Mahy, and is also stepfather to his wife Tanja’s four kids Charlotte, Harry, Jake and Amelia.