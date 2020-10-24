The presenter filmed the show with his mother Nancy last year

Baz Ashmawy reveals why he decided to park new series about funerals

Baz Ashmawy has revealed why he decided to delay his new docu-series about funerals.

Last year, the TV presenter filmed a two-part series about Ireland’s obsession with death and funerals with his 77-year-old mother Nancy.

The show was set to be released this year, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Baz decided to shelve the series.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Baz said: “Funnily enough we did a show last year on funerals and I just think because of the climate at the moment it’s not the best time for a doc like that.”

“You have to read the audience, so that’s coming out but not right now, it’s in the can and RTE have it in the vaults.”

“But that’s why my new RTE show DIY SOS will make people feel good, they might have a little cry but it’ll be like a tonic, I think we all need that at the moment.”

Baz’s new show DIY SOS returns to RTÉ One on Sunday evening, after the first episode received rave reviews last week.

This week’s episode will follow Baz and the team as they help Tipperary woman Sinead and her three kids finish their dream home – after her late husband never got to complete it.