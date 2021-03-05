Baz Ashmawy reveals he’s officially a granddad in heartwarming post

The presenter is over the moon

Baz Ashmawy has revealed he’s officially a granddad, after his stepdaughter Charlotte gave birth to a baby girl this week.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared Charlotte’s illustration of her baby in the womb, alongside a photo of her newborn’s tiny hand.

Baz captioned the post: “So, Our little girl had a little girl 👶🏻💗 Congratulations @charlottekingg and @brianbmalone… So proud of you both.”

“You’re going to be great parents. Trust me. You’ve made us all so happy at a time when things are so tough,” he continued.

“I could burst. I can’t wait to squeeze you All but especially the new little lady in my life.”

Baz concluded his post by joking: “On a side note… For a man that’s done it all I’m going home to get some granny action tonight! First time for everythibg! 😘 #gilf #grandadsdoitbetter #grandadsaresneakeheadstoo.”

Baz is father to two daughters Hanna and Mahy, and is also stepfather to his wife Tanja’s four kids Charlotte, Harry, Jake and Amelia.

