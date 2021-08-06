Baz Ashmawy reveals he ‘can’t go home’ after family members test positive for Covid-19

The TV presenter is currently staying at his mother's house

Baz Ashmawy has revealed he “can’t go home” after some of his family members tested positive for Covid-19.

The TV presenter has had to move in with his mother Nancy, after two of his sons contracted the coronavirus while he was away filming DIY SOS.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Baz said: “Thankfully they’re doing grand, they’re okay, they just had flu-like symptoms but nothing to be overly worried about.”

Both sons are now self-isolating in their bedrooms, and Baz’s partner Tanja is stuck at home taking care of their children.

Baz, who is filling in for Ryan Tubridy on Radio 1, explained: “So obviously I can’t go home, but when Tanja called me to tell me the situation. I softly suggested, ‘Well sure I can check into a hotel for the week right?'”

“To say I was met with hostility and some of the language was… it was a colourful display of obscenities, let me just tell you that.”

“I quickly diffused her rage by adding ‘Or I could just sleep in my mom’s box room.'”

“Et voila, I’m pretty much presently living in the room I grew up in as a child. It is nearly the exact same, only my Star Wars wallpaper has now been replaced with a lot of pink going on.”

“It is obviously for when my daughter’s stay for sleepovers when they’re there.”

Baz joked: “I haven’t slept in my mum’s house for 25 years, maybe. Like, she sent me to bed last night.”

“I was watching Inception on Sky movies and, I kid you not, she sent me to bed because ‘You have to do the radio in the morning’. I know, I’m 46 years old. I know what I’m doing.”