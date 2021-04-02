Baz Ashmawy introduces his first grandchild in heartwarming post

Baz Ashmawy has introduced his first grandchild, Lilly, in a heartwarming post.

The TV presenter announced his new granddad status last month, after his stepdaughter Charlotte gave birth to a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram today, the 45-year-old shared a sweet snap of him holding his beloved granddaughter, while wearing a face covering.

He captioned the post: “Ya know what, it is a good friday…”

“Everyones just sick of everything at the moment and finding positivity is the hardest its been but I can’t remember the last time anything made our family so happy.”

“Little Lilly is just the GREATEST. Such a pity she makes it so obvious that she likes me the best,” he joked.

“Very proud of her mum and dad. Doing so great. Hope you & all your families stay safe, happy and well. Happy holidays! #springhassprung #family #granddaughter.”

Baz announced Lilly’s arrival last month in a sweet post shared on Instagram.

The 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy star wrote: “Our little girl had a little girl 👶🏻💗 Congratulations @charlottekingg and @brianbmalone… So proud of you both.”

“You’re going to be great parents. Trust me. You’ve made us all so happy at a time when things are so tough. I could burst. I can’t wait to squeeze you All but especially the new little lady in my life.”

Baz concluded his post by joking: “On a side note… For a man that’s done it all I’m going home to get some granny action tonight! First time for everythibg! #gilf #grandadsdoitbetter #grandadsaresneakeheadstoo.”

The TV presenter is father to two daughters Hanna and Mahy, and is also stepfather to his wife Tanja’s four kids Charlotte, Harry, Jake and Amelia.

