Baz Ashmawy admits upcoming documentary about Fungie is ‘really emotional’

The popular dolphin has been missing since October

Baz Ashmawy has admitted his upcoming documentary about the disappearance of Fungie is “really emotional”.

The bottlenose dolphin lived in Dingle Bay in Co. Kerry for over 37 years, before he was reported missing back in October.

The beloved mammal hasn’t been seen since, which has devastated people in the area.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror about filming the documentary, Baz confessed: “It was really emotional.”

“And all the people I met, the stories, it felt like a wake of someone I didn’t know.”

“Fungie is like a rockstar. Like people travelled from all over the world to see him,” he continued.

“It was just a real mind blowing story and I kind of fell in love with the idea of him then.”

“It is one of my real regrets that I never took my kids there,” Baz said.

“There is a certain element of having that reflection with how this year has been and taking things for granted and you know, one day they are gone and you think to yourself, I shouldn’t take the little magical moments for granted.”

“And there was a feeling of that and a feeling of slight regret and awareness.”

Fungie’s Kingdom will air on December 27th at 7.30pm on RTÉ One.