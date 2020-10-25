Baz Ashmawy admits new episode of DIY SOS was ‘hardest and most heartbreaking’ yet

The presenter admitted his mindset changed 'forever' after seeing the kindness of the show's volunteers

Baz Ashmawy has admitted that the upcoming episode of DIY SOS was the “hardest and most heartbreaking” yet.

The first episode of the series aired last week, watching the Irish presenter work with volunteers to help renovate homes in a matter of days – changing lives in the process.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Baz took to Instagram to share the inspiring story of Tipperary native Sinéad Barry, the young mother who the new episode will revolve around.

Baz wrote: “Tonight’s episode of #diysosireland was one of the hardest and most heartbreaking stories I’ve ever had to be part of as a presenter.”

“I found it so difficult because it was just such a tragedy for such loving young family. So many people have to deal with the loss of someone who’s an adored and essential part of their family.

“It’s just so f**king unfair,” he added.

Sinéad’s husband Michael died in March last year after he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma just two months prior, leaving Sinéad a young widow with three children.

Michael’s dying wish was for the dormer bungalow he began building for his family to be complete, which is where Baz and his team of volunteer’s stepped in.

“I learned a lot from Sinéad Barry. She is a wonderful Mum and such a strong person,” Baz continued.

“I also learned a lot about her husband Michael from all the people on site. What a wonderful man he was and how much he was loved by his brothers and sister and all his family.

“By his beautiful children Nicole, Rowen and baby Keeva. He was loved by a community and also by complete strangers. My heart broke for the Barry family.

“The only respite or form of remedy was to see volunteers become accountable and take responsibility for a family who were left devastated and fix things for them fueled solely on kindness and love.”

Baz admitted: “To see them do this for another man and for his family has changed my mindset forever. The world is filled with wonderful people. Really. I’ve seen it right in front of me.”

“If you were in anyway part of this thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for restoring my faith at a time when it would be easy to lose it.

“You should watch this. There’s a lesson for everyone in it I promise. Take care of eachother.💜”

DIY SOS airs on RTÉ One tonight, Sunday October 25, at 6:30pm.