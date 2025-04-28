Barry McGuigan’s son Shane gives tearful interview after completing the London Marathon in honour of late sister Danika

Barry McGuigan’s son Shane gave a tearful interview after completing the London Marathon in honour of his late sister, Danika.

Danika, who was a well-known Irish actress, tragically passed away at the age of 33 in 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.

Shane, 37, who is the son of former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan, was one of thousands of people who took part in the marathon on Sunday.

Shane completed the marathon in support of Young Lives vs Cancer, a cause very close to his heart.

During an interview with BBC Sport after crossing the finish line, Shane said: “My sister got diagnosed with leukaemia at 11 to 13, and she got through it, and then she unfortunately passed away with bowel cancer at 33. So yeah, I’m doing it for her.”

Shane inspired others to “challenge yourself” but warned people to only push yourself “within your limits”.

“Go and do something, go and challenge yourself. Health and fitness are such a big part of people, it should be a big part of people’s lives,” he added.

Back in November, Shane’s famous dad Barry won the hearts of the nation on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During his time on the show, the former champion boxer left viewers in floods of tears as he opened up about the tragic loss of his daughter Danika.

Whilst the campmates were sat eating rice and beans around the campfire, Dean asked Barry if he goes to church.

He replied: “I used to go to church a lot but after my daughter… you know, not so much.”

Barry explained that Danika, whose nickname was Nika, had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 11, and got the all-clear after receiving treatment.

“She had leukaemia, when I was making the boxing with Daniel Day Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she’d been diagnosed with leukaemia, they thought she wasn’t going to get better but she fought back and she won it. She had two years of chemo,” he said.

Over 20 years later, Nika was diagnosed with advanced stage colon cancer in June 2019, and she sadly passed away just five weeks later.

As Barry broke down in tears in front of his campmates, who were all in tears too, they all rallied around to console him.

“Thank you, you’re all so lovely, I really appreciate it,” he said.