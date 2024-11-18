Barry McGuigan leaves I’m A Celeb viewers in tears as he opens up about the loss of his actress daughter Danika

I’m A Celeb viewers were in floods of tears during tonight’s episode as Barry McGuigan opened up about the loss of his daughter Danika.

The Irish boxing champ’s daughter, who was a well-known actress, tragically passed away at the age of 33 in 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.

Whilst the campmates were sat eating rice and beans around the campfire, Dean asked Barry if he goes to church.

He replied: “I used to go to church a lot but after my daughter… you know, not so much.”

Barry explained that Danika, whose nickname was Nika, had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 11, and got the all-clear after receiving treatment.

“She had leukaemia, when I was making the boxing with Daniel Day Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she’d been diagnosed with leukaemia, they thought she wasn’t going to get better but she fought back and she won it. She had two years of chemo,” he said.

Over 20 years later, Nika was diagnosed with advanced stage colon cancer in June 2019, and she sadly passed away just five weeks later.

As Barry broke down in tears in front of his campmates, who were all in tears too, they all rallied around to console him.

“Thank you, you’re all so lovely, I really appreciate it,” he said.

Viewers were moved by Barry’s vulnerability on camera, and stressed how important it was to see an older man talk so openly about grief on national televison.

Please I can’t, Barry talking about losing a child 😔😔 hits really hard when you have a baby of your own! Protect him at all costs ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8UBag6LchF — 🤍 (@nsophixx) November 18, 2024

protect barry at all costs, older men being vulnerable on national tv is so important #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kyTlF6QFXh — emma ✨ (@emsth0ughts) November 18, 2024

Barry McGuigan has broken me. What a lovely man. 😪 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/hNgvnZEMFl — Clare (@ClareBurke_) November 18, 2024

the chat about grief 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 we honestly do not talk enough about it. major props to barry mcguigan for sharing and being so openly vulnerable. tulisa’s right — it takes strength #ImACeleb — em (@swiftscheetah) November 18, 2024

Barry McGuigan must be one of the most genuine and modest blokes in the world. #ImACeleb — Charlie (@AVFCCharlie) November 18, 2024

Crying over #ImACeleb wasn’t on my 2024 Bingo Card this year. Barry McGuigan has me in floods.

Wholesome TV moment all the same, the best of people on show there. #ImACelebrity — Jord (@jordloftus) November 18, 2024