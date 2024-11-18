Ad
Barry McGuigan leaves I’m A Celeb viewers in tears as he opens up about the loss of his actress daughter Danika

Barry McGuigan on I'm A Celeb | ITV
I’m A Celeb viewers were in floods of tears during tonight’s episode as Barry McGuigan opened up about the loss of his daughter Danika.

The Irish boxing champ’s daughter, who was a well-known actress, tragically passed away at the age of 33 in 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.

Whilst the campmates were sat eating rice and beans around the campfire, Dean asked Barry if he goes to church.

He replied: “I used to go to church a lot but after my daughter… you know, not so much.”

Barry explained that Danika, whose nickname was Nika, had been diagnosed with leukaemia when she was 11, and got the all-clear after receiving treatment.

“She had leukaemia, when I was making the boxing with Daniel Day Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she’d been diagnosed with leukaemia, they thought she wasn’t going to get better but she fought back and she won it. She had two years of chemo,” he said.

Barry McGuigan and his late daughter Nika | Brian McEvoy

Over 20 years later, Nika was diagnosed with advanced stage colon cancer in June 2019, and she sadly passed away just five weeks later.

As Barry broke down in tears in front of his campmates, who were all in tears too, they all rallied around to console him.

“Thank you, you’re all so lovely, I really appreciate it,” he said.

Viewers were moved by Barry’s vulnerability on camera, and stressed how important it was to see an older man talk so openly about grief on national televison.

