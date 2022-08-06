Ad
Barry Keoghan ‘welcomes first child’ with girlfriend Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend appear to have welcomed their first child together.

The ‘Eternals’ actor subtly announced the news via his Instagram story on Saturday.

The 29-year-old shared a video of a bunch of flowers he received from Gucci, congratulating the couple on the birth of their newborn.

The video panned from a view of the sunny London skyline from the hospital ward, towards the colourful bouquet of flowers – which was an array of pastel blue, pastel pink and white.

The card from the Gucci team read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx.”

Barry wrote: “Thank you [Gucci]” alongside a baby face emoji and three red love hearts.

On Thursday, the couple raised eyebrows that their due date was nearing as they shared a rare photo of Alyson’s baby bump,

Barry had his arms wrapped around Alyson’s tummy as they posed in the mirror.

He wrote, “Almost here” alongside four baby face emojis and a red heart emoji.

Barry and Alyson reportedly begun dating in February 2021, and they went red carpet official in October.

