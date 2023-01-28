Barry Keoghan shares sweet post celebrating first Oscars nomination

Barry Keoghan has shared a sweet post celebrating his first Oscar nomination.

The dad-of-one is up for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a carousel of photos, writing: “*Dust Settled*. Feckin OSCARS!!!”

Barry continued to write: “Picture is the moment I found out. Proud of the whole BANSHEES team. Feckin Irish are in town ☘️.”

“Colin [Farrell] I love yah bro, thank you for everything ❤️.”

“BRANDO I’m afraid yer gonna be matching what daddy’s wearing 👌🏻. And just a note to little Barry, told you we would get there. 🐺.”

The 30-year-old previously dedicated his Oscar nomination to his five-month-old son Brando.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm.

Irish actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Paul Mescal, and Kerry Condon have also been nominated for awards.

Colin Farrell is up for Best Actor, thanks to his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Paul Mescal is up for the same award for his performance in the 2022 film Aftersun.

Barry is competing against his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Their co-star Kerry Condon has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress.

Irish film The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) is up for Best International Feature Film, and An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for Live Action Short Film.

Irish director Martin McDonagh is up for Best Directing for The Banshees of Inisherin.

His film has also received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Motion Picture.

Check out the full list of nominees here.