Barry Keoghan shares first photo of his newborn son and reveals his name

Barry Keoghan has shared the first photo of his newborn son, and revealed his name.

The Irish actor and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed their first child together last week, and subtly announced the news on Saturday.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a sweet black-and-white photo of him and Alyson holding their baby boy.

He captioned the post: “Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O ❤️🐺”

Barry and Alyson were first linked in February 2021, and they went red carpet official in October.

The couple first sparked pregnancy rumours in March, after Barry posted photos from a gender reveal party.

On Thursday, the couple raised eyebrows that their due date was nearing as they shared a rare photo of Alyson’s baby bump.

Barry had his arms wrapped around Alyson’s tummy as they posed in the mirror.

He wrote: “Almost here” alongside four baby face emojis and a red heart emoji.

On Saturday, the Eternals star shared a video of a bunch of flowers he received from Gucci, congratulating the couple on the birth of their newborn.

The video panned from a view of the sunny London skyline from the hospital ward, towards the colourful bouquet of flowers – which was an array of pastel blue, pastel pink and white.

The card from the Gucci team read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx.”

Barry wrote: “Thank you [Gucci]” alongside a baby face emoji and three red love hearts.