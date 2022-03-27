Barry Keoghan shares cryptic snap with girlfriend Alyson Sandro at gender reveal party

Barry Keoghan has shared a cryptic snap with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro at a gender reveal party.

The Irish actor took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a photo of him and Alyson hugging, as she held a confetti cannon which reveals the gender of a baby.

A sign behind the couple reads: “He or She, what will the baby be…”

In the snap, the couple are surrounded by pink, blue and gold balloons, and blue confetti is seen flying in the air.

Barry captioned the photo: “I don’t know why others have there opinions. WE ARE HAPPY HERE.”

Goss.ie has contacted Barry Keoghan for comment.

Barry was first linked to Alyson in February 2021, and the couple went Instagram official in September.

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours, after they jetted off on a sun holiday together last month.

Barry’s relationship with Alyson came after his split from his longtime girlfriend Shona Guerin.

The former couple met on a night out in Shona’s hometown of Killarney back in 2017, and in recent years they were living together in Los Angeles.

But in summer 2020, fans noticed Barry and Shona had unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation they had split.

The pair never publicly addressed their break up.