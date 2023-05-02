Barry Keoghan poses alongside Stormzy as he attends his first Met Gala

Barry Keoghan attended the Met Gala for the first time on Monday night.

The Irish actor donned a blue and black checkered Burberry suit for the fundraising event, which honoured the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld – who died in 2019 aged 85.

The Banshees of Inisherin star took to his Instagram Stories on the night to share a selfie with rapper Stormzy.

The gala’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s major exhibition for the year, which was unveiled at the party.

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of Lagerfeld’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year. This year, she chose actress Penélope Cruz, pop star Dua Lipa, writer-actress Michaela Coel, and tennis ace Roger Federer as co-chairs. Check out our favourite looks from this year’s gala here.