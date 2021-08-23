Barry Keoghan hospitalised after attack in Galway that left him with ‘serious facial injuries’

The incident took place last weekend

Barry Keoghan was hospitalised last weekend after an attack in Galway.

According to the Sunday World, the Irish actor “was found with serious facial injuries” outside his hotel on Sunday, August 15.

The Dublin native “was rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including cuts to his face, and later released”.

Gardaí were called to the scene at 3:30am, but no arrests have been made and Barry has not filed a complaint about the incident.

The 28-year-old is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals as supervillain Druig.

Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani will also star in the flick.