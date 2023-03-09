Barry Keoghan hits out at airline for losing his luggage ahead of the Oscars

Barry Keoghan has hit out at British Airways for losing his luggage ahead of the Oscars.

The Dublin native, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, criticised the airline’s “bad customer service” after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles.

In a since-deleted tweet, Barry wrote: “Lost my suitcase with @British_Airways and they can’t seem to be any way helpful in one bit.”

“Here in LA for Oscars and had tons of sentimental stuff I wanted to wear and bring with me.”

“Such bad customer service. Sent me to LAX to tell me they can’t help me. Tut tut.”

Barry’s role in The Banshees of Inisherin landed him his first Oscar nomination, alongside his co-stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon.

The movie, which was filmed on the Aran Islands, picked up a total of nine Oscar nominations at the ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.