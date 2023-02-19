Barry Keoghan dedicates his first BAFTA to his son Brando and the children from his hometown in sweet speech

Barry Keoghan has dedicated his first BAFTA to his son Brando and the children from his hometown in Dublin.

The Summerhill native took home the Best Supporting Actor award on Sunday night for his performance in the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

In his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old said: “I should’ve planned this really… I’ve got a list here of who to thank. Martin [McDonagh], thank you.”

“I’m going to fly through this because I’m quite nervous. Martin, Colin [Farrell], Brendan [Gleeson], Kerry [Condon], the cast, the crew, the producers…”

“Ireland, Brando, this is for my son as well, Brando. For my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area where I came from. This is for you,” Barry added.

Check out his full speech below:

Barry Keoghan thanks Ireland for his BAFTA ❤️🍀 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/SsDqX5EGkv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023