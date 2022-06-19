Barry Keoghan confirms girlfriend Alyson Sandro’s pregnancy with sweet Father’s Day post

Barry Keoghan has confirmed his girlfriend Alyson Sandro’s pregnancy with a sweet Father’s Day post.

The Irish actor, who was first linked to Alyson in February 2021, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of the gifts he received for his first Father’s Day today.

They included a ‘The Daddy Of All Daddies’ cup and a box of ‘World’s No. 1 Daddy’ Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates.

He also received a ‘First Father’s Day’ card with a photo of him and Alyson at their gender reveal shower, a snap of Alyson showing off her baby bump, and baby scan photos.

Barry was also treated to a Father’s Day breakfast, which included fried eggs and sausages.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “Honestly feel like crying.”

It is understood Barry and Alyson are expecting a baby boy together, as blue confetti shot out of a box at their gender reveal party back in March.