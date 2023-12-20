Barbie director Greta Gerwig ‘marries’ longtime partner Noah Baumbach

The director of the box-office hit Barbie, Greta Gerwig has reportedly married her longtime beau Noah Baumbach.

The 40-year-old and her filmmaker boyfriend have been dating for 12 years and got engaged in 2020.

The couple first met while filming the 2010 movie Greenberg.

A source has now told Page Six that the couple recently married at City Hall in New York City, after revealing the news to friends backstage at the Billy Joel concert in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

“They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy,” the source said.

The insider revealed that the Little Women director looked “so gorgeous” in a white suit skirt and jacket.

“She looked like a bride. He looked handsome in his suit,” they added.

A notoriously private couple, the pair secretly welcomed their second child back in March – they already share a 4-year-old son, Harold.

This comes after a busy year for the couple who co-wrote the Barbie screenplay together, with Greta going on to direct the film.

After the pair’s engagement three years ago, Greta told James Corden that she didn’t like calling the Marriage Story director her “fiancée” because it “makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding.”

While sharing two children with Greta, Noah also shares a son, Rohmer, 13, with actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Noah was previously married to the actress from 2005 to 2013.