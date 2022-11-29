Balenciaga suing production company for $25 million over controversial campaign: ‘We strongly condemn child abuse’

Balenciaga is suing the production company behind its controversial ad campaign for $25 million.

Paperwork about a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was identified in one of the images, which have since been taken down by the high-end luxury fashion house following major backlash.

According to a lawsuit filed on Friday in the New York State Supreme Court, Balenciaga hired production company North Six Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins to develop and produce its Spring 2023 campaign.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn' normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

The court docs also said that the campaign was meant to replicate a corporate environment, with shots staged in a “Manhattan office space.”

One image showed a page from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Williams case on a messy desk.

In a statement, Balenciaga said the case is one “which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography”.

The brand claim it had no knowledge of and did not authorize the inclusion of this particular piece of paperwork.

Balenciaga is seeking at least $25 million in damages from the production company.

In a statement released via Instagram on Monday evening, the brand also addressed the image in the campaign that showed two young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothing.

The statement reads: “We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns. We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.”

“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

Ye calls out celebrities for not condemning Balenciaga amid child sexualization ad: "This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don't see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation." pic.twitter.com/rN8MDlGJiT — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 27, 2022

“The first campaign, the gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labelled BDSM-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children.”

“This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

The statement continued: “The second, separate campaign for Spring 2023, which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a Supreme Court ruling ‘United States v. Williams’ 2008 which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.”

“All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama.”

“The inclusion of these unapproved documents was likely the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint. We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently.”

Balenciaga confirmed that both internal and external investigations are underway, and it is also “laying the groundwork with organizations who specialize in child protection and aims at ending child abuse and exploitation”.

The statement concluded: “We want to learn from our mistakes and identify ways we can contribute. Balenciaga reiterates its sincere apologises for the offense we have caused and extends its apologies to talents and partners.”

It comes after Kim Kardashian, who has been a longtime supporter of the brand, said she is “re-evaluating my relationship” with them amid the controversy.