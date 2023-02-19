Ad
BAFTAs 2023: The FULL list of winners

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 2023 British Film and Television Awards took place in London on Sunday night.

Actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond hosted the star-studded awards show from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon became first-time BAFTA winners during the ceremony, with Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin winning big on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár

Outstanding British film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Leading actress

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – WINNER
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
  • Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
  • Tár, Todd Field
  • The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey – WINNER
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Aftersun – WINNER
  • Blue Jean
  • Electric Malady
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Rebellion

Film not in the English language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

Documentary

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny – WINNER

Animated film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Original screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
  • Living
  • The Quiet Girl
  • She Said
  • The Whale

Original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis – WINNER
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis – WINNER
  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon – WINNER
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Make-up and hair

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis – WINNER
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

British short film

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye – WINNER

British short animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WINNER
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain is Waiting
