BAFTAs 2023: The FULL list of winners

The 2023 British Film and Television Awards took place in London on Sunday night.

Actor Richard E Grant and presenter Alison Hammond hosted the star-studded awards show from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon became first-time BAFTA winners during the ceremony, with Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin winning big on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living Supporting actress Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said Supporting actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light Director All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey – WINNER

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer Aftersun – WINNER

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion Film not in the English language All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl Documentary All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny – WINNER Animated film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red Original screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness Adapted screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale Original score All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Casting Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick Costume design All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis – WINNER

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Editing All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick Production design All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon – WINNER

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Make-up and hair All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis – WINNER

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale Sound All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick Special visual effects All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick British short film The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER British short animation The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WINNER

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting