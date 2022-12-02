Ad
Bad Sisters stars Eve Hewson and Eva Birthistle hit out at newspaper for calling them ‘British’

Bad Sisters stars Eve Hewson and Eva Birthistle have hit out at The New York Times for calling them “British”.

In an end of year list highlighting the best TV of 2022, the newspaper described the cast of Sharon Horgan’s comedy series as: “A quintet of British actresses – Eva Birthistle, Ann Marie-Duff, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson and Sharon Horgan…”

Eva was the first to react to the error as she tweeted: “I’ll just speak for myself here but I’m definitely really 💯 an IRISH actor @nytimesarts.”

Not long after, Eve, the daughter of U2 front man Bono, tweeted: “OH DEAR @nytimesarts. WE ARE IRISH, PLEASE AND THANK YOU.”

In another tweet, the Dublin native added: “P.S. Anne Marie is Irish/English but… still.”

The New York Times article has since been amended.

This isn’t the first time a well-known Irish personality has been falsely declared British.

In July 2020, a host of media outlets referred to Irish actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott as “British” after they were nominated for Emmy Awards.

The error sparked uproar online, and Kildare native Paul later clarified his heritage by simply tweeting: “I’m Irish.”

