Baby Archie’s birth certificate revealed – And Meghan Markle’s job description on it has people talking

She’s formally stepped down as a senior member of the Royal family, but baby Archie’s birth certificate shows Meghan Markle still considers herself royalty.

The actress, who was given the title Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry, has fans talking after her job description revealed a different title.

In the newly revealed birth certificate, Meghan’s title is stated as “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

While people are confused to why Meghan would have the title, Kate Middleton also has the same job description on her children’s birth certificates.

Another strange part of the cert shows Harry’s real name is Henry, and Meghan’s real name is actually Rachel, but they both go by Harry and Meghan instead.

Despite Meghan’s legal name being Rachel, and was her character’s name on Suits. her parents have always called her Meghan.

The certificate has also revealed where Archie was born; in the private Portland Hospital in Westminister, which costs around €22k.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: