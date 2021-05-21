Azaylia Cain’s funeral attracts hundreds of mourners in the UK

Hundreds of people lined the streets on Nuneaton in the UK today, to pay their respects to Azaylia Cain.

The eight-month-old daughter of Ashley Cain passed away last month, following her battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

On Friday morning, Ashley and his partner Safiyya Vorajee led Azaylia’s funeral procession, and were cheered on by people around the town.

Azaylia’s coffin was carried in a white carriage, pulled by nine white horses decorated with orange feathers.

Ashley asked people to join the funeral procession last week, but advised people to be mindful of Covid guidelines.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote: “We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we come to terms with the loss of Azaylia.”

“We have been incredibly moved by the support we have received far and wide and all the beautiful gesture of kindness will live in hearts forever.”

“We have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to understand how we can give people who would like to pay their respects, the chance to do so,” he continued.

“Due to current restrictions the family will be attending a private service of celebration of Azaylia’s life, but prior to the Azaylia’s service we will be giving Azaylia her last journey through Nuneaton town.”

“We would be touched and honored to see as many of those that wish, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets somewhere along the route the cortege will proceed through,” he wrote.

“We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s final journey to adhere to the current Covid legislation, to maintain social distancing and to keep within your family bubbles, this will ensure everyone is safe and following the rules that are set out.”

“As truly difficult as the day will be, we are going to give it our all to keep Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anyone attending to show their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration as the cortege goes by!”

“We would love to make her final journey a special one as she watches from heaven. LETS GO CHAMP!” Ashley continued.

“Details are – Funeral to take place on Friday 21st May 2021. The cortège will be leaving Croft road at approximately 10.00am, making it’s way through the designated route and ending in Avenue Road (by the Pingles) at approximately 10.45am.”

“We request that you stand somewhere suitable at some point during this route,” he added.

