Azaylia Cain’s family share heartbreaking poem dedicated to the ‘angelic’ baby girl

The eight-month-old passed away on Sunday following a battle with leukemia

Azaylia Cain’s family have shared a heartbreaking poem dedicated to the “angelic” baby girl.

On Sunday, Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya announced the death of their eight-month-old daughter following a battle with cancer.

Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare and terminal form of leukemia when she was just two-months-old, and returned home from months in the hospital earlier this month after doctors said she was terminal.

Paying tribute to her baby niece, Safiyya’s sister Asiya shared a poem in honour of the newborn.

The poem, obtained by OK! online, reads: “Angelic Azaylia, we won’t hold you in our arms again or see your radiant smile / But this world is ephemeral and this separation is only for a while.”

“We will play with you forever in the Gardens of Eternity / Sleep in piece my sweet niece, swaddled in God’s infinite mercy.”

Asiya told the publication: “We, the Vorajee and Ingar family, express our deepest sympathy and sadness at the loss of my sister’s baby daughter, the loss of our niece and the loss of my children’s baby cousin.”

“May my sister and Azaylia’s father be blessed with beautiful patience and strength during this immensely difficult time. Rest in peace sweet princess.”

Announcing the death of his first child, Ashley wrote in a heartbreaking post: “Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢”

Safiyya wrote: “👼🌈You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart 🧡 🤚 🙏🏼👼 🌈”

