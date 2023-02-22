Avril Lavigne splits from fiancé Mod Sun – almost one year after engagement

Avril Lavigne has split from her fiancé Mod Sun, almost one year after their engagement.

The Sk8er Boi singer confirmed the news to Page Six on Tuesday.

However, their split appears to have come as a surprise to her former fiancé.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are no longer together, called off their engagement almost a year after he proposed, @TMZ reports. 💔 pic.twitter.com/K2YYV8lmaX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2023

Mod Sun’s reps told the publication: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Despite their split, the singer reportedly has no plans to slow down with his work.

His rep added: “The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour.”

Avril and Mod Sun appear to have split amicably, as they both still follow each other on social media.

🚨 | Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are no longer together. @People confirms 💔

#TTJFCAvrilLavigne pic.twitter.com/nUsVJQk1wS — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) February 21, 2023

Avril announced her engagement to Mod Sun last April.

Alongside a carousel of photos, the singer penned: “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

The 38-year-old and her fiancé, whose real name Derek Ryan Smith, met in 2020 while working on music together and they began dating that November.