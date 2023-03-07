Avril Lavigne appears to confirm romance with Tyga – after split from fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne appears to have confirmed her romance with Tyga.

The pair were papped packing on the PDA on Monday during a Paris Fashion Week event.

The singer, 38, and the rapper, 33, were spotted kissing and holding hands at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga kiss at Paris Fashion Week, confirm romancehttps://t.co/WL7lohnKQ2 pic.twitter.com/ziBrkvgfiP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2023

The news comes just days after Avril announced her split from her fiancé Mod Sun.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, proposed to the Sk8er Boi singer last March after over a year of dating.

Avril’s rep confirmed her split from her beau at the end of last month, but the news appeared to come as a surprise to Mod Sun.

His reps told Page Six: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Mod Sun then took to Instagram to address the split, writing: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…”

“I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.”

“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”