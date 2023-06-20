Avril Lavigne and Tyga ‘SPLIT’ after four months together

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly split, after just four months together.

The singer, 38, and the rapper, 33, were first linked in February, when they were spotted hanging out in Nobu Malibu.

The pair confirmed their romance the following month, when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a Paris Fashion Week event.

According to TMZ, Avril and Tyga called it quits “a couple of weeks ago” – but they remain on good terms.

It was reportedly a “mutual decision” for them to split, and there are “no hard feelings” between the pair.

Avril’s romance with Tyga came just days after she announced her split from her fiancé Mod Sun.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, proposed to the Sk8er Boi singer last March after over a year of dating.

Avril’s rep confirmed her split from her beau at the end of February, but the news appeared to come as a surprise to Mod Sun.

His reps told Page Six: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.” Mod Sun then took to Instagram to address the split, writing: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…” “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.” “I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

