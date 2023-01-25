Australian bombshell Aaron sets his sights on Zara in Love Island sneak peek

Australian bombshell Aaron sets his sights on Zara on tonight’s Love Island.

The 25-year-old, who has yet to make a connection in the villa so far, joins Zara in the gym and asks if she’s open to getting to know him.

Zara, who is coupled up with Tom, replies: “I am yeah, I think we get on really well.”

Zara continues: “I don’t know if I’ve told you, but on the outside you’re more my type, looks wise, that I go for and what I’ve gone for in the past.”

Aaron tells Zara: “I think you’ve surprised me most out of everyone, obviously you’re very attractive.”

Will Zara ditch Tom for Aaron? Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

