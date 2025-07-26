Astronomer hires Gwyneth Paltrow to answer questions about Coldplay kiss cam scandal in hilarious clip

Huge Hollywood star and ex-wife of Coldplay frontman, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been hired as the “temporary spokesperson” for the company at the centre of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

Last week, the company’s CEO, Andy Byron and his HR manager, Kristin, were caught with their arms wrapped around each other on the big screen at a Coldplay concert, leading to speculation of an alleged affair between them.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

The video of the pair quickly went viral, sparking headlines around the world about an alleged affair.

Now, nearly two weeks later, Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has starred in a new ad for the company.

The video, which was shared on the company’s social media accounts and captioned: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” she said.

The actress added that the company had received “a lot of questions over the last few days” since the scandal went viral.

Following her introduction, Gwyneth clarified that she would be responding to the most frequent queries Astronomer has so far received, the first of which was: “OMG! Really, what the f—?”

However, she hilariously dofged the statement, saying: “Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data, ML and AI pipelines at scale.”

Another question was: “How is your social media team holding…” to which the actress replied: “We will now be returning to what we do best, which is delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

The tongue-in-cheek advertisement comes just days after it was reported Kristin Cabot had resigned from her head of HR position at Astronomer, in the wake of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

A rep for Astronomer told TMZ, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer — she’s resigned.”

Kristin is married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, who is heir to the $15,4bn Cabot family fortune.

Her husband was reportedly on a business trip in Asia when the scandal erupted. Meanwhile, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly left their family home in Massachusetts.