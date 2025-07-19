Astronomer CEO Andy Byron officially resigns after Coldplay Kiss Cam affair rumors

It has been revealed that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has officially resigned from his post after the affair rumours that have been circulating online.

A loved-up moment between a middle-aged couple put on the big screen at a Coldplay concert is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between Andy and his HR manager, Kristin Cabot.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

As the camera panned toward them, Andy had his arms around Kristin’s chest, with her fingers intertwined in his.

They were quick to realise that they were on the screen and Carol flung her hands over her face and quickly turned around while Andy ducked out of view.

At first, the Coldplay frontman thought the camera had captured a sweet moment, saying, “Look at these two.”

However, their reaction left him confused and he said, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

“Holy s**t. I hope we didn’t do something bad,” he added.

Now, a spokesperson for Astronomer told US Weekly: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding.”

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Coldplay after accidentally exposing the CEO of Astronomer and Head of HR affair “i hope we didn’t do something bad” 😭pic.twitter.com/9dKtoKoHQF — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 17, 2025

The statement continued: “Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.”

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

“We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data & AI problems.”

The outlet confirmed on Friday that Andy was put on leave from his position and Pete has taken over all duties.