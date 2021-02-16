Aston Merrygold reveals The Masked Singer helped him overcome ‘performance anxiety’

The JLS star came in third place on the show

Aston Merrygold has revealed The Masked Singer helped him to overcome “performance anxiety”.

The JLS star came in third place on the wacky reality show, where he performed in the Robin costume.

The 33-year-old was set to embark on a tour with his bandmates Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill late last year, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

The father-of-two admitted appearing on the singing competition was a “silver lining” after the tour being postponed, telling the Peterborough Telegraph: “Obviously, the tour, it has been a long time coming for us.”

“We obviously would have loved to be out there at that time. But it is going to happen when it can happen. We are scheduled for June so we are crossing all fingers and we are looking at stuff every single day hoping to make it happen.”

“But getting to the show [The Masked Singer] at that time for me just mentally and physically was very uplifting. There was a lot of pent-up frustration and a little performer anxiety kicking in.”

“I was a bit like, ‘I need to do this’. Just sitting here doing the Instagram lives for instance in front of my phone. This isn’t enough to keep constantly in contact. I need to hit the stage.”

“So as soon as that happened it was kind of like, ‘And breathe again’. It just calms you down a lot. Definite silver lining,” he added. The Sausage won the singing competition, and was unmasked as Joss Stone. R&B singer Neyo was behind the Badger costume, and came in second place.