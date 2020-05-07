Aslan’s Christy Dignam reveals his father has died after contracting COVID-19

Christy Dignam’s father has sadly passed away, after contracting COVID-19 in his nursing home.

Aslan confirmed the news by releasing a statement on Twitter, which said: It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Christy’s father, Christopher (Christy) Dignam Senior, this afternoon.”

“Today Christy has lost his biggest fan and influence in life. We ask that you respect Christy and his family’s privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

“May he rest in peace,” they added.

The band confirmed Christopher’s passing just hours after Christy appeared on RTÉ Radio 1 with Sean O’Rourke to talk about his father testing positive for COVID-19.

The 89-year-old had been living in a nursing home in Finglas when he contracted the virus.

The singer said his dad wasn’t in any distress, but said he was worried he wouldn’t get a proper send off due to the current restrictions on public gatherings.

“If there’s a funeral we can’t all go to the funeral because he had eight kids… all the grandkids, great-grandkids, none of them will be able to go to the funeral, so that’s very hard,” he said.

