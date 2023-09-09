Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue apology for letters in support of Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have issued an apology for their letters in support of Danny Masterson.

Earlier this week, the couple’s That ’70s Show co-star was sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Back in June, the actor was convicted of two counts of forcible rape in 2003.

The actor was initially charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in 2003, and another 23-year-old woman the same year.

However, he was only found guilty of two counts of rape after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count. All of the attacks, which he denied, are said to have taken place at his Hollywood home. Ashton and Mila have since taken to Instagram to issue a joint apology about letter they sent to the judge of Danny’s trial, in which Ashton refers to his former co-star as a “role model”. Ashton begins: “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.” “We support victims,” Mila adds. “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.” Her husband then explains that Danny’s family reached out to them to write character letters to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years”. “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Mila explains. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) “They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Ashton explains. “We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry, that has taken place.” Mila ends the video, saying: “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”