Ashling Murphy’s boyfriend and family deliver emotional statements after Jozef Puska is found guilty of her murder

Ashling Murphy’s boyfriend Ryan Casey delivered an emotional statement outside court today, after Jozef Puska was found guilty of her murder.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of murdering the 23-year-old school teacher in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022, on Thursday.

On day 18 of the trial at the Central Criminal Court, the jury of nine men and three women took about two hours to return their unanimous verdict which will see Puska sentenced to life imprisonment at a later hearing.

He has been in custody since January 18 last year when he was first arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Speaking outside the Central Criminal Court on Thursday, Ashling’s boyfriend Ryan said: “At this moment in time on behalf of the Murphy family I would like to take this opportunity to express deep gratitude to all of her family, friends and community for their unwavering support since our Aisling was stolen from us.

“From day one the outpouring of love and support was felt in abundance from the Irish people, both at a national and international level, as they stood in solidarity with our family to both mourn the loss of our beautiful, talented Ashling and to condemn gender-based brutality with visceral repulsion.

“Ashling was a vibrant, intelligent and highly-motivated woman who embodied so many great traits and qualities of the Irish people and its communities.”

“Her life had a huge impact on so many of those around her and she was the epitome of a perfect role model for every little girl to look up to and strive to be.

“She was not only an integral part of our family, but she was also a huge shining light in our community.”

Ryan also took the time to thank Gardaí and the prosecution for their work on the case.

Continuing their statement, Ashling Murphy’s brother Cathal said his sister had been subjected to incomprehensible violence by a “vicious monster”.

He said: “We would like to also thank the members of the jury for reaching this verdict.

“Sitting through the harrowing evidence of this trial was not an easy task and we’ll be forever grateful for their patience and resilience throughout this incredibly difficult process.

“Ashling was subjected to incomprehensible violence by a predator who was not known to her. While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognise the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities.

“The judicial process cannot bring our darling Ashling back, nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that this verdict delivers justice. It is simply imperative that this vicious monster can never harm another woman again.”

The Murphy family also appealed for privacy following the trial’s conclusion.