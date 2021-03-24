The actress shared the news with a sweet Instagram post

Ashley Tisdale announces the birth of her first child

Ashley Tisdale has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Christopher French.

The couple shared their pregnancy news in September last year, and welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday, March 23.

Taking to Instagram today, the former Disney Channel star shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand, captioning the post: “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 ✨”

Christopher, 39, shared the same snap to his Instagram feed.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland commented on Ashley’s post: “A QUEEEEEN AND HER PRINCESS!!!!!!”, while Emma Roberts wrote: “Angel!!!!!!”

Ashley married Christopher, who works as a music producer, back in 2014 – after dating for less than two years.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred alongside Ashley in High School Musical, was a bridesmaid on the couple’s special day.

