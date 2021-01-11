The former Made In Chelsea star welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Tom Andrews

Ashley James confirms the birth of her first child with sweet post

Ashley James has confirmed the birth of her first child with a sweet post.

Earlier today, the reality star and her boyfriend Tom Andrews were papped out for a walk with a baby stroller, sparking rumours she had given birth.

Confirming the news, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a first look at the newborn, revealing she welcomed her son on Saturday.

The former Made In Chelsea star wrote: “Well hey guys. 👋 I just wanted to let you all know that on Saturday 9th January we welcomed our son to the world.”

“He’s a very healthy 9.5 pounds, and Snoop is already being the best big brother,” she added, referring to her Toy Poodle.

“I cannot wait to introduce him to you all properly, and share my journey with you, but for now we’re just getting to know him and focusing on keeping him safe in this crazy world. We’re both well and recovering. 🥰

“Massive thank you to our amazing team of midwives at Chelsea & Westminster for bringing him safely into the world. I love our NHS. 💙 09.01.2021 – our little Capricorn. ✨”.

Ashley announced her pregnancy back in July, nine months after she began dating Tom.