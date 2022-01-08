Ashley Graham announces birth of ‘happy and healthy’ twins

Ashley Graham has welcomed twin boys with her husband Justin Ervin.

The model announced the arrival of their “happy and healthy” sons on Instagram, after giving birth on Friday.

The 34-year-old wrote: “Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

Ashley’s husband reposted her message, and added: “I love you, @ashleygraham.”

“Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The couple are already parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, who is almost 2.

The famed model announced they were expecting twins in September.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a clip of the moment they found out they were expecting twin boys.

The 34-year-old and her film director beau Justin tied the knot in 2010.

