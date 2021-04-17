Ashley Cain’s partner Safiyya reveals their daughter Azaylia is ‘really struggling’

Ashley Cain’s partner Safiyya has revealed their daughter Azaylia is “really struggling”.

The couple welcomed their first child back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital last Friday after they were told she was terminal, but she’s since been rushed back to hospital multiple times for platelet transfusions.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Safiyya shared another update with fans.

Filming herself holding their baby girl, she said: “Azaylia’s got really, really swollen eyes today…”

“We’ve been told by our community nurses to put some cold compresses on them so she can open her eyes.”

“She’s really, really struggling today,” Safiyya added.

Azaylia was given just days to live last week, after doctors found tumours in her brain, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys.

Last month, Ashley and Safiyya raised over £1million for their daughter to receive specialist treatment in Singapore.

However, the couple were later told the treatment was no longer possible.