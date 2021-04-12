Ashley Cain’s partner Safaiyya shares update on daughter Azaylia after she was rushed to hospital

The couple's daughter was diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive" form of leukemia two months after she was born

Safaiyya Vorajee has shared an update on her daughter Azaylia, after she was rushed to the hospital.

The 34-year-old welcomed her first child with partner Ashley Cain back in August and just two months later, the newborn was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

Despite undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy, doctors have now found tumours in her stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, as well as the tumours in her brain.

After being told Azaylia may only have days left to live, Ashley and Safaiyya decided to take their daughter home on Friday, but had to rush her back to hospital on Sunday night as she began to bleed out from her nose.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning to share an update on her baby girl, Safaiyya said: “Morning guys. So Azaylia was experiencing loads of nose bleeds yesterday and that’s down to the blood and platelets in the body not being able to clot the blood.”

“So at about 11 o’clock last night, we decided to go to the hospital and get a platelet transfusion for her. Unfortunately, overnight she’s still experienced the nosebleeds and the clotting hasn’t happened.”

“I’ve just spoke with a community nurse who’s actually taking care of her and they are going to come out and have a little look and a review of her today. We’re just sitting tight for that.”

“I wake up in the morning and look at her and I just feel so blessed every single morning that I’m waking up with her and having her there to hold and to smile to, and to sing the Jungle Book theme tune to all day long…”

“I just feel so happy that I can spend today with her and play and just love her as much as I can, and tell her how much I love her. It’s absolutely heartbreaking, this feels like torture,” Safaiyya admitted.

“It’s so difficult and it’s so hard. The support that you guys have all given us is amazing, it’s incredible.”

The aesthetic practitioner revealed she and Ashley had been getting castings of Azaylia’s handprints and footprints, and shared her plans to get the prints tattooed on her body so she could “always have her so close”.

“This stuff is so hard and so difficult, but we’re just going to make every day as happy and as fun and as playful as possible for her.”

“Have a good day guys and appreciate all your loved ones. If you’ve got children, hold them that bit closer and tighter, because tomorrow is never promised for anybody,” she added.

