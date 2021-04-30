Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya reveals she’s in ‘unbearable pain’ after daughter’s death

Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya has revealed she’s in “unbearable pain”, following the death of their daughter Azaylia.
On Sunday, the couple announced the death of their eight-month-old baby, who had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.
Taking to Instagram today, the 33-year-old admitted she’s been struggling to get out of bed since their daughter’s passing.
She wrote: “Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard.”
“The pain that hits me when I open my eyes is unbearable, I just want this all to be a dream.”
“I miss you Azaylia,” she added.
Safiyya then shared photos of her holding Azaylia, and wrote: “One week today this was all happening 😢.”
“You are so incredible Azaylia, you have changed my life,” she continued.
“Honestly I feel so proud of you, I am lost without you but I know you’re with me close all the time.”
On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.
If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.