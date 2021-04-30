Home Top Story Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya reveals she’s in ‘unbearable pain’ after daughter’s death

Their eight-month-old daughter sadly passed away last week

By
Grace Flannery
-
Ashley Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya has revealed she’s in “unbearable pain”, following the death of their daughter Azaylia.

On Sunday, the couple announced the death of their eight-month-old baby, who had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram today, the 33-year-old admitted she’s been struggling to get out of bed since their daughter’s passing.

She wrote: “Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard.”

“The pain that hits me when I open my eyes is unbearable, I just want this all to be a dream.”

“I miss you Azaylia,” she added.

Safiyya then shared photos of her holding Azaylia, and wrote: “One week today this was all happening 😢.”

“You are so incredible Azaylia, you have changed my life,” she continued.

“Honestly I feel so proud of you, I am lost without you but I know you’re with me close all the time.”

